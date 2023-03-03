Photo of the Week: Sunrise in Laporte

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Debbie Martin took this beautiful photo of the sunrise at her property in Laporte. Now, that photo represents the Old West!

Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.