Publisher’s Letter: Fill Your Own Cup First

We all know that this is an especially challenging holiday season when this year more people nationwide have died of Covid-19 than died in all 4 years of WWII. But setting that aside (as if we could) does a part of you groan when the holidays approach even in more usual years? Perhaps the outlay of time, expense, and effort of shopping might seem hard this time of year.

Each year as the holidays approach, there’s an easy way to move into the holiday spirit — it’s to “fill your own cup first.” Beginning around Thanksgiving each year as you give thanks (during a less demanding holiday), begin thinking about what extraordinary thing you can give yourself before you ever tackle that gift list. No one knows you like you know yourself and there may be a trip you want to take that you can begin researching, or a new restaurant you want to try, or a gift you wish someone would “magically” know to give you which you can “gift” to yourself.

No one can give from an empty cup and when you give yourself a treat before the holidays get into full swing, you create the opportunity to have a glad heart and then, you can turn your attention to others.

And speaking of others, there’s something called “The Law of 200” which states that for every person for whom you’ve made a positive difference you have directly or indirectly affected 200 other people — their spouse, their children, their siblings, their parents, their neighbors, their co-workers, and people in the community who don’t even know them personally but who are nonetheless affected by their leading a successful and responsible life.

When you think of the magnitude of The Law of 200 it might encourage you to contribute more to needy families, volunteer to become a mentor (virtually at first, and eventually in person), or go out of your way for your church community or your favorite nonprofit.

We don’t yet know the magnitude of what we have just been through as a nation since this pandemic has affected almost every area of our lives. And as it comes to light what will develop in the months to come, we may witness need in our communities at a level we have never seen before. And we need to be ready to come forward and help out where we can. And if now, you begin to take the best possible care of yourself and “fill your own cup first” when the need arises for you “to step up the plate” to help your neighbors and your community you will be ready to answer the call.

Stay Safe! Stay Well!

