There’s a pandemic going around, and very few people are talking about it. It’s not a virus, and wearing masks will not help. I am talking about the pandemic of computer scams. I call it the “Scam-demic”.



Scams are everywhere, and I receive calls from victims of these scams every day. The scams come in waves, but overall, it’s a steady and constant problem that isn’t going away any time soon.

Now, before you pat yourself on the back and tell yourself that you would never fall for a scam, please keep the following in mind. Intelligent people fall for scams. I hear it all the time: “I can’t believe I fell for this” and “I can’t believe I was so stupid”.

Smarts have nothing to do with it, folks. As evil as the scammers are, they are good at what they do. They prey on kind, trusting, and honest people, and they are typically very kind and very patient. But with the promise of thousands of dollars, who wouldn’t be kind and patient, right?

There is a good chance that you or someone you know has fallen victim to one of these scams or at least come close to it. The types of scams are numerous, various, and, quite frankly, brilliant when you take a look at how they work.

While there are too many types of scams to list here, I will go over one of the most common types of scams that I deal with daily: the refund scam, AKA “the fake receipt scam.”



Many of us have received emails that look too good or simply too bad to be true. Most of us simply delete these emails and move on. Other emails appear totally legitimate, and the information seems entirely plausible.

For example, imagine receiving a receipt for a purchase from Amazon. It has your first and last name, it shows the item that was purchased, and it even has the Amazon logo. Everything checks out. Either way, someone made an expensive purchase from your Amazon account. Scary, right?

The nice folks at Amazon even left their phone number at the bottom of the email in case you would like to call and get a refund for the erroneous purchase. Isn’t that nice of them? And all they need from you to get you that refund is your (you guessed it) bank account number or debit card number.

I am sure you see how this scam works at this point, but not all scams are this obvious. To make it worse, many of the scams begin with yet another well-intended phone call from the victim.

Imagine having a problem with your HP printer. You Google-search HP’s phone number, and it pops up in the search results, front and center. Easy, right?

Here’s the problem. The scammers pay good money to get their fake websites to appear at the top of the search results. Google does its best to remove these fake sites, but sometimes it’s too little, too late.

As expected, the folks on the other end of these 800 numbers are happy to answer the phone with “HP tech support. How can I help you?”. The next thing you know, these seemingly helpful agents are asking you to click here and click there on your computer, all under the guise of helping you solve some sort of technical problem. Don’t fall for it!

“I have anti-virus on my computer. How did the scammers get into my computer?”

Bad news: Because you let them in.

Keep in mind that the scammers are not trying to fool the computer. Computers are actually harder to hack than Hollywood would have you believe. Computer users, on the other hand, are unfortunately pretty easy to fool.

I love analogies, and I think the following is a good one. The locks on your front door are meant to keep bad guys out of your house. And most locks are very hard to pick. But what if someone knocks on your door, claiming to work for Microsoft, for Amazon, for the Police, or even someone looking for their lost puppy? Getting someone to open the front door is a lot easier than picking a lock and breaking in.

And that’s exactly how many of these computer scams work. Why bother trying to hack into someone’s computer if you can just trick them into opening the front door, so to speak?

All the anti-virus software in the world will not stop you from letting a stranger take remote control of your computer. Viruses are simply not involved. And once the scammers are in, they are in! From there, the scammers can hold your computer for ransom, take over your email account, get into your bank account…the list goes on, and I could tell you some horror stories.

Never allow someone to tell you what to do with your computer unless you know them well and absolutely trust them. The nice man on the phone may ask you to click here or click there so that he can “help” you fix some problem or another. Don’t fall for it! With just a few clicks of the mouse on your end, you could be giving complete control of your computer to a scammer.

So what can we do to protect ourselves?

First, I suggest we all start talking about scams a bit more. It can be embarrassing to admit we’ve been a victim of a computer scam, but I believe that the more we talk about it, the more others can learn from our mistakes.

Second, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has some tips on its website for how to spot and avoid all kinds of scams. (link below)

We occasionally see a story on the nightly news about the little old lady who lost thousands of dollars to a computer scam. But is that really enough to educate people about how to prevent future victims from being scammed? I certainly don’t think so.

99.99% of the time that bogus-looking email or that suspicious phone call you received is exactly that. My best advice is to get a second opinion.

Call your local computer repair shop, the Sheriff’s office, your bank, or a trusted family member, or you can even call ME!

Call BEFORE you call any phone number that’s related to getting help with a computer problem. Tell them about the strange email or strange phone call. Unfortunately, most folks call me AFTER they have already fallen for the latest, greatest scam.

And if someone calls YOU regarding your computer, your bank, or even something as simple as your past-due electric bill, hang up the phone.

Let someone you trust help you look up the phone number, and be sure it’s actually the number of the company you are trying to reach.

Otherwise, you might find out the hard way that the nice person on the other end of the line is not who they pretend to be.

Once again, get a second opinion. Any computer repair shop worth its salt will answer your questions and help you find the correct phone number for Amazon, HP, or even your bank. Heck, they might even help you solve your computer issue over the phone without the need to call some sketchy 800 number.

While we are well into the 21st century, it’s still the Wild, Wild West out there, folks! The snake oil salesman of the past has been replaced with fake tech support companies who want your hard-earned money. Stay skeptical and stay safe!

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Fraud page: https://www.larimer.gov/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams#:~:text=The%20person%20identifies%20as%20Detective,your%20money%20on%20the%20phone.

