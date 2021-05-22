Timnath Town Council Updates, May 11 Meeting

The Timnath Town Council acted upon the following matters at the Tuesday, May 11 meeting:

Council approved a resolution formalizing Timnath’s participation in the Metro Mortgage Assistance Plus program. The City and County of Denver Department of Housing Stability sponsor Metro Down Payment Assistance, a metro-wide program offered through partnerships with local lenders that provides down payment and loan assistance for those with incomes up to $100,000. The program is self-supporting and does not require taxpayer investment or town funding.

Council approved an agreement with Colorado State University to conduct an Air Quality Monitoring Plan for the Town of Timnath. The program will monitor air quality in Old Town and compare it to that in outlying town areas. As part of the testing program, there will be a citizen participation component. Town Staff is working with CSU to roll out that component soon. Once the testing is complete the Town and CSU will share the data collected with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment to prepare a risk assessment report based on the findings.

Council approved amendments to a Timnath Town policy to now allow additional annual permits to Timnath residents for non-motorized boating at the reservoir and increase the available number incrementally. The amended policy made 50 new permits available May 17, with potentially another 50 on June 1 and July 1 depending on demand.

Council approved a resolution to hire a legal assistant for the Town Attorney.