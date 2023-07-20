United Way of Larimer County Welcomes Seven New Board Members

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

United Way of Larimer County is excited to welcome seven new community leaders to its Board of Directors. The new Directors join 12 returning members and represent a diversity of experiences, sectors, and geographic regions within Larimer County.

“We’re thrilled to welcome seven new members with such incredible backgrounds, experiences, and expertise to the Board of Directors at United Way of Larimer County. We’re always looking toward the future and finding ways to ensure we’re meeting people in the places they live with the resources and access they need to thrive regardless of how they identify,” said Kelly McBartlett, United Way of Larimer County’s 2023-24 Board Chair. “With our existing board members and everyone that is joining, we’re excited for the future of Larimer County.”

The new members of United Way’s Board of Directors include: Colleen DePasquale, Executive Director for the Estes Park Chamber of Commerce; Kelsey Di’Astra, Creative & Communications Manager at Foothills Unitarian Church; Cesar Garduno, Graduate Student in the Master of Public Policy and Administration program at Colorado State University; Lee Green, Vice President of Contract Administration at Woodward; Yolanda McKnight, Broadcom; Lori Rasmussen, retired community leader; and Karen Wong Brown, CEO at Unified Workforce.

“United Way has been instrumental to the growth of my nonprofit organization, Unified Workforce… Now I want to give back to United Way in different ways such as serving on the Board. United Way is a place where we can bring multicultural communities together with a shared vision and goal,” said Karen Wong Brown.

United Way of Larimer County’s Board members may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The organization recruits for the Board of Directors and Board Committees annually in the spring to begin their term on July 1.