United Way of Larimer County’s WomenGive Spring Scholarship Open

United Way of Larimer County will begin accepting applications for the 2024 WomenGive Spring Scholarship on Friday, October 6, 2023, through 10 a.m. Monday, October 30, 2023. The funding is open to all single mothers pursuing postsecondary education.

“For more than 17 years, United Way’s WomenGive program has led the charge in providing support and financial assistance through child care scholarships to single mothers,” said Joy Sullivan, President & CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “The average cost of child care in Larimer County is more than $1,200 per month, per child. Access to affordable child care is a challenge in our community and a key focus of our work.”

WomenGive helps families achieve economic mobility, allowing them to focus on their studies knowing their children are receiving high-quality care in a safe environment. Scholarships are available three times a year to new and returning applicants during the fall, spring, and summer semesters. The scholarships are paid directly to the provider and cover the cost of direct care services per child during the time the student (mother) is enrolled in classes.

Since its inception, United Way of Larimer County’s WomenGive program has awarded 901 childcare scholarships to 348 single mothers, supported 418 local children, and celebrated 135 program graduates. For eligibility criteria, information on how to apply, and more, visit https://uwaylc.org/WomenGive-Scholarships/. To watch a short video highlighting Liz’s story (pictured with her daughters), visit https://youtu.be/aDQvmtdOWMM?si=Jl_nRiINzpGH5pLQ