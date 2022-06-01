Bird House Village Art Installation Coming to the Gardens on Spring Creek

Local Artists Creating Nine Bird Communities

The Gardens on Spring Creek is partnering with local artists Dan Huling and Todd Kundla on a new art installation through February 2023. The exhibit will be unveiled at a First Friday event on Friday, June 3, from 5 to 7 pm.

Celebrating both the beauty and the ecological functions of birds, including seed dispersal, pollination, and pest control, the installation will feature nine unique bird communities.

Using found objects collected from across the area, Bird House Village explores the concept of house and home through the view of birds. Utilizing materials like large tree stumps, driftwood, salvaged piano parts, scrap wood, and a large collection of odds and ends, the artists have created a variety of sculptural micro-habitats and clustered dwellings that create niche bird neighborhoods throughout the garden scape.

Inspired by themes of community, creative reuse, and our changing climate these pieces, offer habitats for birds as a place of refuge and play. In homage to the construction style of our feathered friends, these found object assembled sculptures encourage dialogues about what exactly makes a house a home, varying construction styles, and the resourceful use of materials in our natural and built environments.

The public is invited to visit The Gardens after hours on Friday, June 3 to enjoy a first peek at the installation along with a full cash bar. Regular admission rates will apply and the last entry is at 6:30 pm.

To learn more about the exhibit, or to reserve First Friday tickets, please visit fcgov.com/gardens/bird-house-village.

The Gardens on Spring Creek is the community botanic garden of Fort Collins, Colorado. The 18-acre site opened in 2004 as part of an important partnership between the City of Fort Collins and the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek. Our mission is to enrich the lives of people and foster environmental stewardship through horticulture. Plan your visit at fcgov.com/gardens.