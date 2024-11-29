Considerations in Caring for Orchids

By Geneva Thomas | Fort Collins Nursery

As we move through fall and into winter, all the colorful outdoor foliage fades away. Things can begin to feel dreary when we start spending more time indoors and less time outdoors interacting with the natural world. If you’re craving a way to stay connected to vibrant plant life and color through the oncoming dark winter months, I highly encourage you to consider caring for orchids! Orchids enhance our homes by adding an exotic touch of color and dimension. They are one of the largest families of flowering plants with over 28,000 different species, and many of these unique varieties are sold and grown commercially in Colorado and can be found at local nurseries; our greenhouse at Fort Collins Nursery consistently maintains a wonderful variety of orchids!

In spite of their popularity and visual appeal, many people are intimidated by orchids’ reputation as being needy and difficult to care for. This fear seems to be even stronger here in Colorado and Wyoming, where our dry climate is so contrary to the tropical climate where many orchids thrive. Fortunately, this is an undeserved reputation, and many varieties of orchids are relatively simple to care for! Though caring for orchids does require intentionality, they aren’t necessarily difficult to love once you know what key factors require your attention: lighting/location, humidity, and water.

Before you bring an orchid home, consider the space where it will live. A few questions to ask when considering what type of orchid will suit your space are:

What type of lighting does this space receive in the summer vs winter months?

Are there any drafts or heat sources nearby?

How often do they need to be watered?

If you have a good amount of light from east, south, or west exposures you are left with more options. If you don’t have great lighting you may want to consider genera of orchids that are tolerant of settings that don’t receive much bright/direct sunlight such as Paphiopedilums (Slipper Orchids) or Ludisias (Jewel Orchids). If there are major drafts nearby, these plants can suffer from cold shock. Heating sources like vents, furnaces, or fireplaces may cause orchid media to dry out too fast due to the combination of high heat and dry air. Orchids prefer humid settings, so it’s important to avoid setting them in locations where the humidity is particularly low. Making use of a humidifier can help counter the effect of dry air.

There are plenty of orchids that thrive in east, south, or west facing windows. Genera like Phalaenopsis and Oncidium contain a plethora of species that enjoy bright, indirect light from east facing exposures. Phalaenopsis are readily available at most garden centers and grocery stores, and are beginner-friendly. Their colorful blooms last anywhere from two to six months before the flowers drop. Oncidiums generally bloom for a shorter period, lasting up to two months, but often provide a more unique array of color and shape, adding dimension to your home.