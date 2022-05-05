All New Scholarships for Aspiring Authors Connected to Colorado

Calling ALL Aspiring Authors!

Would money help seed your dreams of becoming a successful author?

Would you like author and publishing mentoring from seasoned authors and publishing providers?

The Aspiring Authors Scholarships sponsored by the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame® will be awarded in September 2022. Each award will consist of cash and a mentorship. There are two basic elements: Qualification and Mentoring. Not only writing talent but a professional-level commitment to authorship before, during, and after the publication of their work. In addition, an extensive mentoring program will be part of the program, compulsory for each recipient, and designed to launch the author’s current project but also to provide training in editorial and marketing excellence.

Up to five $2,000 cash scholarships will be given to aspiring authors whose vision includes writing a book and having it published. Whether it’s published traditionally or independently, the new work will reach completion and be presented to readers in the public marketplace.

Scholarship applicants must be 16 years of age and beyond. The scholarships are not envisioned as an academic or certification type of program. This is a uniquely practical scholarship specifically designed for supporting time-off to write; for polishing a manuscript, learning the craft, getting professional mentoring, and achieving success as an author. Therefore, recipients need to demonstrate an unusual degree of commitment, vision and goal setting.

Each recipient will be included in an exclusive Aspiring Author Mentor program only for scholarship holders. It lasts for 18 months following receiving the award with publishing experts to guide them through the publishing maze as the book is developed. Most authors don’t realize that book marketing starts when book writing does. What is usually termed “marketing” is an integral part of the book’s development, as our experienced mentors will demonstrate.

Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive workshops and group functions designed for them to enhance their success as an author. They will include:

Creating their author and book platforms

Editing and writing workshops to increase their skills

Developing their social media infrastructure so there is a presence before the book is published

Identifying specific book marketing strategies for their book

Group monthly Zoom meetings; and Individual monthly meetings with their primary Mentor

For details, submission guidelines, and application form, go to coloradoauthorshalloffame.org/scholarships.html.