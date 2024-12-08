Making Sustainable Changes

By Tessie Walters, Horticulturist at The Gardens on Spring Creek

As inhabitants of the post-industrial world, it is our responsibility to critically examine our impact on the Earth and its resources. Opportunities to practice reciprocity and environmental responsibility exist in every facet of our lives, from the clothes we wear and the food we eat to the way we travel and, importantly, the gardens we tend. But common practice isn’t always best practice. Thankfully, we are witnessing a revolution in the American landscape. A lot has changed for the better since I began my career, but we still have much work to do. It’s imperative that we embrace our role as stewards of the natural world and leave behind the domineering, destructive practices of the past.

Let’s explore some sustainable practices that can benefit the environment, starting in our own backyards. For those of us living along Colorado’s arid Front Range, water is a precious resource that will only become scarcer with time. A great first step is to critically assess your landscape and consider how to reduce water use and runoff. Contact your local water provider for data on your water consumption history and then do a little math. For example, a 200-square-foot lawn of Kentucky bluegrass requires roughly 4,800 gallons of water per year—enough to fill a swimming pool a quarter of the way. Maybe it’s time to consider reducing your lawn size or switching to a more water-efficient type of turf. While functional turf has its place in our built environment, there are many ways we can modify our lawns to lessen their impact on limited resources.

It ultimately comes down to finding a balance between environmental responsibility and personal preference. Is your landscape made up of plants suited for our climate? Are you incorporating native plants to support local wildlife, including pollinators? Are you watering during the coolest parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening, to reduce evaporation? Consider using drip irrigation or soaker hoses to minimize water waste. If you have an automated irrigation system, use a smart controller that skips watering when it rains.

Many common landscaping materials can also be counterproductive. For example, landscape fabric or plastic tarping can prevent water from seeping into the ground and increase topsoil loss. These barriers also prevent organic matter from enriching the soil below. Instead, opt for climate-adapted plants, and leave less open space for weeds. Allow natural debris, like fallen leaves, to decompose, enriching the soil and promoting biodiversity.

It’s natural to want a garden that feels like home, but this often leads to the use of plants that are not suited for our climate, such as rhododendrons, azaleas, or wisteria. By making intentional choices in our gardens, we can create spaces that reflect our personal style while also aligning with the needs of our environment. Sustainable gardening is about more than just aesthetics; it’s about cultivating a healthier relationship with the natural world that benefits us and the planet.