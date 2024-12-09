Breaking Barriers: Mobility Solutions for Independence in Northern Colorado

For individuals with mobility impairments, having the right device to get around—whether it’s a walker, manual wheelchair, power wheelchair, or electric scooter—is crucial. However, for many, access to reliable transportation can be a game-changer. Sadly, 3.6 million Americans with travel-limiting disabilities remain homebound because of a lack of resources or mobility solutions.

The right vehicle can make all the difference. A wheelchair-accessible vehicle doesn’t just provide transportation—it offers independence, freedom, and the chance to engage in life’s experiences. These vehicles are thoughtfully designed to accommodate various needs, offering innovative solutions for getting out and about.

Types of Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicles

One of the most popular choices is the lowered-floor minivan, which can feature either a manual or power ramp that deploys from the side or rear. These versatile vehicles are available in two-wheel or all-wheel drive and even hybrid models. They can be driven by the individual with a disability or by a caregiver, providing flexibility for families or individuals.

For those needing more space, full-size vans can also be converted for wheelchair accessibility. Meanwhile, full-size trucks and SUVs offer innovative lift platforms that enable users to drive onto the platform, which then positions them in the driver or passenger seat.

Other mobility solutions include external equipment, like arms that lift an empty wheelchair into the back of a truck or hitch-mounted platforms that carry mobility devices.

Your Local Solution: Frontier Access & Mobility

Frontier Access & Mobility, with locations in Fort Collins and Cheyenne, specializes in helping individuals find the perfect mobility solution. Their team offers a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles to fit various budgets and needs, providing white-glove service from selection to repair.

Whether it’s a minivan, SUV, or a unique customization, Frontier Access & Mobility’s extensive inventory ensures everyone can find the right fit. They also provide maintenance and repair services, keeping mobility solutions in excellent working order.

Take the First Step Toward Freedom

Don’t let mobility challenges hold you back. Visit Frontier Access & Mobility to explore a full suite of transportation options. Stop by their Fort Collins or Cheyenne location, call 800-868-7663, or visit FrontierAccess.com to learn more.

Northern Colorado is full of opportunities—let Frontier Access & Mobility help you experience them to the fullest.