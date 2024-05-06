Must-Have Gardening Tools



By Laurel Aiello | Fort Collins Nursery



The right gardening tools can make growing season a breeze, especially in Northern Colorado where the hard clay soil makes gardening a bit of a workout. Invest in these gardening accessories from your local plant nursery and say goodbye to back pain, hand cramps and other hassles.



Sharp Shears

Sharp gardening shears are essential for deadheading annuals and perennials, pruning shrubs, cutting flower stems, and harvesting herbs and veggies. Sharp pruners mean less time spent sawing at your plants, and the clean cuts help them heal quicker so they are less susceptible to disease. Some pruning shears have a durable, rust-resistant titanium coating, and there are lots of ergonomic pruner designs that reduce hand pain. Some top brands available at most garden centers are Fiskars, Felco and Corona. Many come with leather holsters.



Hand Gardening Tools

A hand shovel, hand rake, hand weeder and trowel are essential when planting annuals and vegetables. Hand shovels allow you to dig small holes with minimal disturbance to nearby plants, and trowels and garden knives are narrower (some with serrated edges), making it easier to divide plants and slice through dense soil. Hand weeders are helpful for pulling weeds all the way down to the roots, whereas hand rakes are perfect for gentle tilling. If you’re planting lots of seeds or bulbs, a hand dibbler tool can make the right size holes at the ideal depth.



Quality Gardening Gloves

Every gardener needs a nice pair of garden gloves that protect their hands without inhibiting dexterity. Rubber gardening gloves hold up well, stay dry, provide extra grip and prevent you from getting poked by thistles and thorns. Many leather gardening gloves have adjustable wrist straps to keep them from sliding off, and some even have touchscreen-compatible finger pads for multitaskers.



Garden Kneeler

Whether you have an in-ground garden or raised beds, an adjustable garden kneeler can save your back and knees. Rather than bending over to tend to your garden, you can sit or kneel on the cushy pad at a comfortable height, and many have handles to support you when it’s time to stand back up. Some nurseries even carry garden kneelers with pockets on the ends, so you can keep your pruners and other hand tools accessible. Cheap foam kneeling pads are usually available for gardeners on a budget.



Leaf Scoops



When it comes to spring and fall cleanup, leaf scoops with teeth are a gardener’s best friend. Slide your hands onto the handheld rakes to gather up leaves, pinecones, pine needles, thorny stems and other plant debris more efficiently. Leaf scoops are also great for spreading mulch and grass clippings over large areas.



Watering Wand

Garden hose nozzles and watering cans work great, but if your hands cramp up from all the squeezing and lifting, a watering wand is the way to go. Simply screw it onto the end of your hose, then adjust the water level and flow pressure with the lever on the handle. Water wands also add length to your hose, making it easier to water hard-to-reach areas while covering more ground.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate