Old Town Putt Celebrates 5 Years with Anniversary Party

Fort Collins, CO – Old Town Putt has announced they will host a party on May 19th from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. to celebrate their 5th Anniversary.

Old Town Putt, located in Old Town Fort Collins, offers guests a fun and challenging way to spend time with friends, family, or co-workers. Not only do they have nine indoor mini-golf holes to play, but also a full bar, private arcade room, and outdoor patio.

Everyone is invited to attend (except that guy who punched a hole in the bathroom), and the event will include free mini golf and raffle prizes every 15 minutes. Over the past five years, Old Town Putt has become a top spot in Fort Collins for great drinks, mini golf, arcade, darts, and ping pong, making it the perfect place for everything from date nights to company parties.

On the day of the event, raffle tickets will be handed out to everyone in attendance upon arrival and will include OTP merch, gift cards from neighboring businesses in The Exchange, and lots of amazing swag from local breweries and liquor suppliers. There will also be Free Boozy Snow Cones from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Free DEEP EDDY Vodka Mules from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (while supplies last).

“We are really excited to celebrate this milestone with the community,” said owner Dana Snell. “So much has happened over the past 5 years and we’ve been constantly growing and adapting. Really looking forward to the next 5 years for OTP and all the adventures along the way.”

For more information, visit oldtownputt.com.