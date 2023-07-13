Sustainable and Organically Grown with Love for Northern Colorado

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Over the past several months, I have learned a lot about farming.

I already knew a lot about growing plants after traveling the country to produce a gardening TV show throughout the United States.

But every garden and farmer’s field is different! The sun, the soil, the insects, the water, and much more are factors that can change anywhere.

And this time, my challenge was to do it all without a single insecticide or manufactured fertilizer.

I took a trip to my friends at the Growing Place in Laporte after I had an idea — A version of Compost Tea I had learned about on YouTube.

They turned me towards an excellent organic fish fertilizer.

I was off to the races with an orange bucket, air pump, air tubes, some forks, compost, and fertilizer.

Twelve hours later, I had a crazy weird-looking concoction. I poured it into the field sprayer.

With my fingers crossed, I sprayed the entire field.

Within weeks, I saw excellent results. And now, I have a bi-weekly organically-based homemade fertilizer! It’s exciting!

Come to the farm, and I’ll tell you more about it.

We use organic practices to grow the healthiest and most nutritious food possible, and we distribute what we don’t sell to those in need in Northern Colorado!

