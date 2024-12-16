The Vibrant Afterlife of Christmas Trees

Indigo Deany | Fort Collins Nursery

When the holidays roll around, we can all expect to witness the classic debate between those who swear by artificial Christmas trees and those who pledge themselves to real ones. While there are pros and cons to each option, organizations such as the Nature Conservancy recommend buying real trees for myriad reasons: you are supporting local tree farmers, the carbon footprint of producing them is net positive, some tree harvesting operations support wildfire management programs, and, perhaps most pressingly, real trees are recyclable and biodegradable. Whether you are a stalwart real tree advocate or are just trying to learn more about them, it is helpful to know what your local options are for recycling the tree once January (February, March, anyone?) comes around.

In the Fort Collins area, the city and county operate several locations where you can drop off your real tree for a small fee. All you need to do is remove any artificial components you may have added for decoration, including ornament hooks, wire, fake snow, and lights. Real trees of any size are accepted. The city uses these trees to create mulch. Drop-off locations are:

—Ewing Landscape Materials: 3501 E. Prospect Avenue, 80525 ($5/tree)

—City of Fort Collins Timberline Recycling Center: 1903 S. Timberline Road, 80525 ($5 entry fee, $5/tree)

—Larimer County Green Waste Program: 5887 S. Taft Hill Road, 80521 ($5/tree, from December 26-January 16)

Did you know goats absolutely love mowing down Yule trees? From the needles to the pinecones, conifers are one of their favorite treats, and this time of year is as much a culinary treat for them as it is for us. Consider reaching out to one of our local goat farms to see if they are willing to take your old tree. A few local options are Mountain View Dairy Goats (Fort Collins) and Cabri Creamery (Wellington).

If you’re a bird enthusiast and want to offer additional winter shelter for those flighty friends, take your old tree outside. Simply secure it to something upright in a spot relatively sheltered from the wind, and you have created a refuge for the birds. In the springtime, take the brittle tree down and repurpose it for various garden supports. Long branches can be used to make trellises for your climbing beans, cucumbers, and more! The thicker trunk can be sliced into discs for coasters, shims, or other creative projects. Whatever you decide to do with your post-holiday, real Christmas tree, you can sleep easy at night knowing that its afterlife is meaningful, regenerative, and vibrant.