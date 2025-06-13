Thriving in Dry Shade: Best Perennials for Northern Colorado’s Toughest Garden Spots

Transform tricky shady areas into colorful, resilient garden beds with these drought-tolerant perennial picks perfect for Colorado’s climate.

By Kelly Kellow, Horticulturist at The Gardens on Spring Creek

Dry shade is one of the most challenging garden conditions to navigate, especially in a climate like we have here in Northern Colorado. With our low humidity, high altitude, and variable temperatures, it can be tough to find plants that will flourish in shady, dry spots—typically under trees or on the north side of buildings. However, with the right choice of perennials, even these tricky areas can become lush, beautiful gardens.

Dry shade is defined by areas that receive little sunlight and don’t retain moisture well. Whether it’s due to the competition for water and nutrients from nearby trees or the lack of sunlight, these areas require shade-tolerant and drought-resistant plants. Luckily, many hardy perennials are perfect for such conditions, offering both beauty and resilience.

Top Dry Shade Perennials for Colorado

Helleborus (Lenten rose): Known for its attractive, palm shaped leaves and robust spring flowers, Lenten rose is an excellent choice for dry shade. It’s one of the first flowers blooming in April. Lenten rose comes in many different colors and patterns, from dark, almost black maroons to bright yellows; there is a color to fit any garden palette.

Lady’s-mantle (Photo from shutterstock.com)

Alchemilla mollis (lady’s mantle): This low-maintenance perennial is perfect for brightening shady spots with its bright green foliage and vibrant yellow flowers. There are many different varieties that vary in size. Find the one that suits your needs!

Coral Bells (Photo from shutterstock.com)

Heuchera (coral bells): Heuchera is known for its colorful foliage, which comes in nearly every color imaginable (including red, green, purple, and silver). It tolerates dry shade and adds vibrant color even when it’s not blooming, making it a fantastic addition to garden beds. It thrives with moderate water and can handle some drought once established.

Bergenia crassifolia (cordifolia) (heartleaf saxifrage): If you’re looking for something that blooms early with vibrant colors and fantastic foliage, Bergenia is the perfect choice. With its striking pink flowers and heart-shaped leaves, it thrives in moderate soil and shady conditions. It can also tolerate dry periods once established. Though previously sold as Bergenia cordifolia, this species is now considered Bergenia crassifolia. It could be sold under either name at local nurseries.

Planting Tips for Dry Shade Success

Improve Soil Quality: To ensure healthy growth, consider enriching the soil with compost. This will help retain moisture and improve drainage.

Mulch: A layer of mulch will help keep the roots cool and conserve moisture in the soil, reducing the need for frequent watering.

Watering: Dry shade areas usually don’t require as much water as sunnier spots, but deep watering during hot spells will help your plants thrive.

Dry shade doesn’t have to be a barren, forgotten part of your landscape. With the right perennials, these tricky areas can be transformed into vibrant, low-maintenance spaces filled with color and texture. Whether you’re looking for ground cover, early blooms, or striking foliage, there’s a dry shade perennial waiting for a home in your Colorado garden.