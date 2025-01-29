5 Things You May Not Know About Staying Healthy in Cold Weather

By: UnitedHealthcare

1. Cold temperatures don’t actually make you sick

People often think winter weather makes them sick, but the temperature isn’t to blame. While some research suggests the influenza virus may survive better in colder, drier weather, other factors are at play. Winter lifestyles usually mean spending more time inside in close quarters with others who may be sick, which makes it easier to contract things like the flu or a cold.

Consider these tips that may help strengthen your resistance to wintertime illness:

Get the flu shot – the CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot, with rare exception. To find a flu shot location near you, visit UHCFluLocator.com.

Consider the COVID shot as well. You can get the flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time, along with additional vaccinations.

The CDC also recommends a RSV vaccine for people 60 and older, as well as another option, a monoclonal antibody injection, to help protect babies and toddlers up to 2 years old.

Eat healthy foods – fruits and vegetables are rich in nutrients and vitamins like vitamin C, which is good for your immune system.

Exercise – it can also help boost your immune system to better defend against infections.

Get enough sleep – adults 18-64 should get 7-9 hours of sleep each night.

Wash your hands – it helps remove germs and prevent infections.

2. You don’t lose most of your body heat through your head

If you’ve been yelled at as a kid for running outside without a hat on, it was probably justified with the fact that most of your body heat escapes through your head – but it’s not true. Heat loss really depends on what body part is exposed. It’s still recommended to wear a hat when outdoors, because prolonged exposure to cold temperatures may lead to frostbite or hypothermia.

To help avoid the risk of your core body temperature dropping below 95 degrees, be sure to wear:

A hat

A scarf or mask that covers your face and mouth

A water-resistant coat

Mittens or gloves

Several layers of loose-fitting clothing

Water resistant boots

3. Lack of sunlight isn’t the only reason for SAD

The cold dreary winter months can bring on feelings of sadness, known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD). But it’s not just due to the lack of sun. Wintertime can mean busy schedules, family stress and holiday spending, which all can trigger SAD.

If you think you have SAD, talk to your doctor. They will do a thorough evaluation and may offer medical treatment options. Consider trying some lifestyle and home remedies to help reduce stress and improve your mood:

4. Don’t jump into a hot bath after being freezing cold

Your first instinct after coming in from the cold may be to get warm as fast as you can. But avoid jumping into a scorching hot tub too soon, as it may cause a rapid drop in blood pressure if your body temperature fluctuates too quickly – which could make you feel faint or even become unconscious.

Instead, allow your body to gradually warm up. Throw on some more layers, a pair of fuzzy socks or slippers and cuddle up by the fire with a toasty seasonal drink.

5. Understand the difference between a cold and a flu

The common cold and the flu are both upper respiratory infections. However, they are caused by different viruses and the symptoms may be more severe with the flu virus versus a cold.

Keep in mind that symptoms alone may not be enough to tell the difference between the two.

A common cold can be caused by more than 200 viruses (rhinovirus is the most common)

The seasonal flu is caused by the influenza A or B virus. This is why there is a vaccine available for the flu and not for colds.

Facts about the common cold

Colds are usually milder than the flu.

People with colds are more likely to have a runny or stuffy nose.

Symptoms usually include sneezing, nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, watery eyes, headache and fatigue.

Symptoms usually last for 7 to 10 days and may last up to 2 weeks.

Colds usually do not result in serious health problems such as pneumonia, infections, or hospitalizations.

Facts about the flu

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus.

The flu tends to occur in the colder months of the year.

Symptoms of the flu are worse than the common cold and may include fever, chills, sore throat, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children).

Fever, body aches, extreme tiredness, and dry cough are more common with the flu and more intense than when associated with a cold.

The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated annually.