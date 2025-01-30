Fort Collins Police Dismantle Illegal Encampment Near Poudre Trail, Recover Stolen Bikes

FORT COLLINS, CO – A coordinated effort by multiple Fort Collins agencies led to the removal of a large illegal encampment near Lee Martinez Park early Tuesday morning. Authorities say the camp, first reported in September 2024, had become a hub for criminal activity, prompting action after months of attempted outreach.

Persistent Issues Lead to Cleanup Operation

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) and its Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement (HOPE) team had repeatedly contacted individuals in the camp, offering services and warning them about city ordinances prohibiting camping on public land. Despite these efforts, law enforcement reported ongoing violations, including disturbances, stolen bicycles, public health hazards, and even cases involving runaway juveniles.

After months of warnings and citations, FCPS issued a final notice on January 22, 2025, instructing the camp’s occupants to vacate the area. When the encampment was not cleared, officers executed a search warrant alongside Fort Collins Natural Area Rangers, Parks Rangers, Animal Control, and the Strategic Operations Group.

Illegal Encampment in Fort Collins (Photo by Fort Collins Police)

Massive Cleanup Effort & Arrests

During the operation, officials dismantled the camp and removed a significant amount of waste and debris, including:

30 bicycles or frames

95 bike tires

6 shopping carts

6 propane tanks

20 cubic yards of waste

80 used needles (sharps)

4 confirmed stolen bicycles

Authorities also issued warrants for two individuals on municipal misdemeanor charges, including illegal camping, accumulating rubbish, and releasing hazardous substances in a recreation area. In total, four people were arrested on 19 outstanding warrants.

Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda emphasized the city’s responsibility in balancing outreach with enforcement.

“Despite our best efforts to guide and connect these individuals with available resources, we have a responsibility to address the issue. Our beautiful natural areas cannot and will not become a dumping ground,” said Swoboda.

Illegal Encampment in Fort Collins (Photo by Fort Collins Police)

Protecting Public Spaces

Following the cleanup, city officials installed fencing and signage around the site to discourage future camping and allow the natural habitat to recover.

The encampment was located along the Poudre Trail, a popular area for outdoor recreation. The city urges residents to report concerns about illegal camping or public safety hazards through Fort Collins Police Services or local park authorities.

Authorities remind the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

For more local updates and community news, visit North Forty News.