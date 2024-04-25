Advancing Colorado Health Care Workforce, Banner  Health Foundation Receives Federal Funds 

$1.5 million committed from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment

The Banner Health Foundation has recently been awarded more than $1.5 million from two different federal funding programs. $809,715.55 has been committed from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) through the Opportunity Now Colorado grant program, and $717,000 has been committed from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) Employment and Training Administration (ETA) for a career pathways program for essential frontline health care workers in Colorado.

The funds from OEDIT, announced by Gov. Polis on March 20, 2024, in a press release, will be used to support the creation of a new paid internship program for high school seniors interested in exploring administrative, professional, and clinical careers within health care called the Healthcare Education, Advancement and Leadership (HEAL) Program. Banner was selected as a Phase 2 seed grant recipient for this competitive award through Opportunity Now — an $85 million grant program catalyzing transformative change for Colorado’s workforce. The ultimate goal of HEAL will be to help interns transition into permanent careers at Banner and connect them to growth opportunities, including higher education and career advancement.

“This Opportunity Now Colorado funding is significant because it recognizes the critical need we have in our community related to health care and, more importantly, supports a solution,” Banner Health Western Region President Margo Karsten said. “The HEAL Program will help close the gap in workforce shortages while providing opportunities for young participants to transition into entry-level careers.”

The funds from the Department of Labor’s Department of Employment and Training Administration, announced by Sen. Hickenlooper’s office on March 19, 2024, in an email, will be used to support career pathway developments that equip existing Banner staff working in lower-wage, entry-level jobs to advance and transition into higher paying positions. The program will leverage higher education partners, including Aims Community College, Front Range Community College, Herzing University, Morgan Community College, and Red Rocks Community College.

“The career pathways program, as recommended by Sen. Hickenlooper, will give Banner Health more opportunities to invest in and develop our talented workforce in Colorado,” Karsten said. The career pathways program will create pathways for lower-wage, entry-level workers in supporting areas such as environmental services, culinary, patient transport, and others so they can transition into higher-paying positions within the company, which, similar to the HEAL Program, will help close the gap.”

