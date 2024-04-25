Harmony House Undergoing Expansion as Base of Operations for CASA of Larimer County 

CASA of Larimer County (CLC) has announced that construction has begun in addition to the historic Harmony House, which extends to the south of the existing house and will enhance the safety, accessibility, and comfort of the house for the team and the families served.

Founded in 1987, CASA of Larimer County is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to advocate for safe, nurturing, and permanent connections to family and community so children who have experienced abuse and neglect have the opportunity to thrive.

The project includes a secured entry for families, accessible bathrooms, training space for CASA and TBRI® Programming, and staff offices, which will open more rooms in the original house for family visits. Thanks to the work of COLLAB Architecture and Swift Builders, the project is expected to be completed in August 2024. CASA of Larimer County will continue services without interruption, though administrative staff’s on-site schedules may vary as construction progresses.

“The atmosphere of the historic Harmony House is special and enhances the services CASA of Larimer County provides. We are so grateful to be able to add to the existing house so that we can continue serving children and families here for many years to come,” said Jen Ryan, Executive Director.

In 2021, CLC received a generous matching grant from the Noel B. Shuler Foundation to upgrade the security and accessibility of the Harmony House while improving the comfort and usability of the space. Thanks to the generosity of this community, the completion of this project will ensure that the house is safe and accessible while remaining a welcoming space for children to build connections with family, just as it was originally intended by the generous donation over thirty years ago.

For more information about CASA of Larimer County, visit www.casalarimer.com.