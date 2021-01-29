Air Purification System Installed at Grace Pointe Senior Care Community to Mitigate Airborne Transmission of Illnesses

Family and locally owned assisted living community and rehab center Grace Pointe has announced the installation of a Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) air purification system at its Greeley campus to fight against the airborne transmission of illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu.

The NPBI technology works to clean the air inside buildings by utilizing an electronic charge to create a plasma field with a high ion concentration. The ions travel through the air and attach to particles to deactivate the virus, eliminating odors, pathogens, mold, allergens, and smoke.

“Having been raised in this community and knowing the residents and families at the highest risk, we take our responsibility to maintain the best environment possible for our residents very seriously,” said Erik Briscoe, second-generation owner and director of business development at Grace Pointe. “While we have implemented the highest level of sanitization and social distancing practices at Grace Pointe, studies show that shared air (HVAC) systems make it possible to spread illnesses,” Erik said.

Bipolar ionization is currently experiencing a surge in popularity, while the COVID-19 pandemic increases concern regarding air quality, focusing on shared air. This technology first came to the country in the 1970s to control pathogens in food manufacturing and be used to combat the SARS outbreak of 2004 and fighting MERS and norovirus pathogens.

Bipolar ionization has been used in sterile room environments such as hospitals, chemotherapy centers, pharmaceutical environments, food manufacturing plants, airports, and other large commercial sites.

“Outside of the current overwhelmingly urgent need, this system will benefit the wellbeing of our residents and staff by better addressing air-quality for years to come,” said Erik. “Since we built and opened Grace Pointe in 2009, our family and company continually seek to deliver the highest quality in every aspect of the care we deliver to our residents, including the research and adoption of industry-leading technologies, long after the threat of COVID-19 subsides,” Erik said.

For more information regarding Grace Pointe and its services, visit: www.gracepointegreeley.com