Forest Service Areas Impacted by Cameron Peak Fire Still Closed

The majority of areas impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire on the Roosevelt National Forest remain closed to ensure the safety of all.

Recreation staff assessed areas on the western edge in December of last year to open some areas for winter recreation that were not directly impacted. However, no additional areas have reopened yet. The general area that remains closed is all National Forest System lands east of the Laramie River Road north of the West Branch Trailhead and east of Colorado State Forest State Park south of the trailhead, west of County Roads 69, 63E, and 27, south of County Road 86 and north of Rocky Mountain Park and County Road 43.

The Long Draw ski route and the lower portion of Meadows Trail are also open, while most of Long Draw Road remains closed in addition to over-snow vehicles. Chambers Lake also remains closed as crews continue to evaluate other recreation areas as conditions allow.

A majority of the area that remains closed was directly impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire or leads into the impacted area. These impacts could include vast acres of standing fire-damaged trees, smoldering fuels, holes from tree stumps, and other safety hazards.

This closure affects many recreation sites such as trails, trailheads, and Forest Service Roads. Many other roads are also seasonally closed during this time of year.

Fire restrictions on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland were lifted. Fire prevention is still crucial nevertheless for anyone visiting the Forests and Grassland.

For more information regarding the Cameron Peak Fire, including Burn Area Emergency Response, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7210/ or to get ideas for other locations to recreate, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/arp/recreation