American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball Fundraiser

By Sarah Erickson

The American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball of Northern Colorado, occurring in person in Windsor on Saturday, Sept. 18, has officially reached 35% of its fundraising goal. With an ambitious 2021 goal of raising $1 million, the Society plans to allocate funds raised towards cancer research in Colorado and to support their mission “to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”

“In 2021 alone, we estimate nearly 30,000 Coloradoans will face a new cancer diagnosis. said Rachel Befort, development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We’ve currently raised a quarter of our fundraising goal, but with the event just three months away, we are hoping this number continues to increase so we can ensure vital research to save lives.”

Befort notes that the American Cancer Society is currently funding 700 high-impact, innovative extramural research grants totaling over $388 million nationwide. Here in Colorado, this includes $10.2 million in grants that improve knowledge of cancer in nearly all aspects of it — from what causes it to how it can be ended.

“While current projects are impactful, there are still 170 cancer research projects on hold due to a lack of funds,” said Befort. “100% of your mission gift will fund cutting-edge, life-saving cancer research conducted right here in Colorado. Failing to invest in research now means that we will have fewer preventative tools, fewer treatment options, delayed progress towards cures, and, ultimately, more deaths from cancer in the future.”

In the 75 years, the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Research Program has been active; they have invested over $5 billion and played a role in nearly every major cancer research breakthrough. Recent programs funded by donations include a comprehensive cancer reference website (cancer.org), a 24-hour cancer hotline assisting over 1.4 million calls, near 500,000 rides to treatments through their Road to a Recovery program, and more.

“As a 32-year breast cancer survivor, I can attest to how impactful the American Cancer Society’s research is and how critical this event is for fueling it,” said Jean Schober Morrell, this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball of Northern Colorado’s chair. “After losing my husband to pancreatic cancer last summer, I am more determined now than ever to do whatever I can to help ‘lead the fight for a world without cancer.”

Sponsorship opportunities and table reservations are still available for this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball of Northern Colorado, generously hosted by Jim and Kirsten Humphrey of Windsor, Colo. The event includes fine food and beverages, an auction, and live entertainment by country singer Phil Vassar.

To help support this event through purchasing tickets or sponsoring a table, please visit https://www.cbbnoco.com. Can’t make it? You can donate now at https://e.givesmart.com/events/jWT/ or sign up to volunteer at https://www.cbbnoco.com/volunteer.