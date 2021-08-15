Interested in Learning More about Greeley’s History?

Greeley’s Historic Preservation Commission recently conducted an assessment to define historic properties and areas within the city. The public is invited to a presentation of the final Historic Resource Survey Plan as part of the August 16 Historic Preservation Committee meeting.

This meeting will be virtual and starts at 4:00 PM on August 16. Details are forthcoming. Visit the City Meeting Portal for more information, https://greeley-co.municodemeetings.com.

The team hired Logan Simpson, a consulting firm, to write a plan for historic resource surveys, the Greeley Historic Resource Survey Plan for the area east of 35th Ave where the vast majority of older properties are located. The plan provides historic background, information on various areas and various property types and styles, and recommendations for future historic resource surveys. They plan to do more surveys in the future.

“We will get it posted online once the final version is complete and approved by the State, but in the meantime, people can reach out to me for questions and more information,” shared Betsy Kellums, a Planner with Greeley’s Historic Preservation team.

Historic resource surveys provide historical and architectural information on properties and areas and identify significant and potentially eligible properties for designation. Property owners can then decide if they are interested in designation and financial incentives for rehabilitation work. This project was paid for in part by a History Colorado – State Historical Fund grant.