Banner Adds Family Medicine Specialist in Wellington

Family medicine specialist Theo Lyotard, MD, has joined Banner Health Clinic in Wellington to help meet the need for medical care in the growing community.

Dr. Lyotard received his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten and completed his residency in family medicine at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

He completed a fellowship in wilderness medicine at Carilion Clinic at Virginia Tech in Roanoke, Virginia, and a fellowship in emergency medicine at Monroe Clinic in Monroe, Wisconsin. Dr. Lyotard’s work experience includes working in rural areas in urgent care and emergency department settings.

With the addition of Dr. Lyotard, the clinic has expanded its hours:

7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday

8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday

Same-day appointments are available.

The clinic is located at 7859 Sixth St., Wellington. The phone number is 970-821-3200. Appointments also may be made online.

Banner Medical Group, Banner Health’s employed provider group, is a team of more than 1,300 physicians and advanced practitioners across 65 specialties and more than 3,500 total employees located in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. Banner Medical Group primary care providers include pediatricians, internists, family medicine physicians, and obstetricians/gynecologists. Our specialists care for patients in both clinic and hospital settings.

For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/doctors.