First Baby of 2024 Born at Uchealth Medical Center of the Rockies Less than One Hour after Midnight

A baby boy born at 12:46 a.m. on New Year’s Day is the first baby of 2024 born at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Finnegan David Bartels is the son of Kaitlin and Adam Bartels of Severance. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 14.5 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches.

The family was presented with a basket filled with a wonderful selection of baby goodies, including a blanket, stuffed animal, onesie and hat, stacking cups, and a gift certificate from the hospital’s gift shop.

In 2023, one thousand four hundred forty babies were born at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.