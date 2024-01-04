One Person Deceased, One Injured, and One Dog Deceased after Second Alarm Fire

On Dec. 30, 2023, Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) firefighters responded to a second-alarm fire in a one-story house on the 4000 block of S. Taft Hill Rd. Units were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. and arrived on scene at 6:54 p.m.

Firefighters immediately saw smoke coming from all windows in the home and flames in the northeast part of the home. Responders entered the home and located two injured people and one deceased canine. Both patients were transported, and one sadly succumbed to their injuries.

Arriving firefighters quickly rescued the patients from the home. Then, using multiple hoses, crews began applying water to flames in the living room, the adjacent kitchen, and the garage. Firefighters and UCHealth provided emergency medical care to the patients before they were transported.

The fire was controlled by 7:12 p.m. Crews remained on the scene to clear debris, ventilate the home, monitor and extinguish hotspots, and create a safe area for fire investigators from PFA and Larimer Country Sheriff’s to thoroughly review the scene.

The fire caused heavy damage to the garage, the room where the fire started, heavy damage to the kitchen, and extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

A PFA fire investigator determined that the cause of the fire was smoking with the use of oxygen.

The coroner’s office will release additional information about the deceased later.