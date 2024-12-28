Happy Howlidays! AdventHealth Avista Therapy Dogs Spread Holiday Cheer

This holiday season, the beloved therapy dogs of AdventHealth Avista are donning festive outfits and bringing joy to patients, staff, and visitors alike. Since 2011, these canine companions have been offering comfort, love, and support to those in need, proving that sometimes the best medicine has four paws and a wagging tail.

Making Spirits Bright at AdventHealth Avista

Patients at AdventHealth Avista frequently describe therapy dog visits as “the best medicine possible.” Currently, the facility boasts a team of 18 therapy dogs, each trained to provide emotional and physical support. This December, these furry friends are spreading even more cheer by dressing in holiday-themed attire to brighten the days of everyone they encounter.

“Seeing a therapy dog dressed in holiday gear can instantly lift someone’s spirits,” says a patient. “They bring a sense of warmth and joy that’s truly special.”

The Benefits of a Wagging Tail

Therapy dogs offer numerous physical and emotional health benefits. Research shows that spending time with therapy animals can:

Lower blood pressure and reduce overall pain.

Improve cardiovascular health.

Decrease feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and depression.

Whether it’s a gentle nuzzle or a playful tail wag, these dogs help create a healing environment during a season that can be challenging for many.

Meet the Holiday Hounds

The therapy team includes some of AdventHealth Avista’s most beloved pups, such as:

Guinness

Charlie

Izzy

Addie & Ginger

Sunny

Crystal

Hamilton

Jesse

Cotton

Each therapy dog brings their unique personality and charm to brighten the lives of patients and staff.

Bringing Cheer to Northern Colorado

AdventHealth Avista’s therapy dog program highlights the incredible bond between humans and animals, reminding us all of the power of kindness and connection. This holiday season, their festive spirit is a reminder of the simple joys that can make a big difference in someone’s day.

Happy Howlidays to everyone from AdventHealth Avista’s therapy dog team!