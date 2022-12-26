McKee, North Colorado Medical Center Score High with Leapfrog

North Colorado Medical Center and McKee Medical Center have earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates the hospitals’ achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“This safety grade shows the hard work being done by everybody from the frontline staff to the ancillary support teams and our clinic leaders,” said Alan Qualls, Banner Health Northern Colorado CEO. “Our patients can trust that they will receive the highest quality care at McKee and North Colorado Medical Center.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States. The grades are based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, transparent and free to the public. The grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated twice each year.

