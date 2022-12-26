Sparta Sports & Entertainment Returns to the Budweiser Events Center with AVM 14

Sparta Sports and Entertainment returns to the Budweiser Events Center on Saturday, April 29, 2023, with AVM 14 — the largest combat sports show in Colorado! Featuring an incredible action-packed fight card that will keep you on the edge of your seat all night long, AVM 14 will include MMA, boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai bouts — showcasing some of the best combat sports talent in the country. The event will also include several Army vs. Marine matchups and vets from other military branches facing off. AVM continues a long tradition of honoring those who are currently serving, and have served, in the United States military, honoring service members and veterans with a memorable Heroes Ceremony during the show. Don’t miss out on this epic night of combat sports.

Tickets for the event are available in-person at the Orthopaedic Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center and online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com . Group discounts are available — please (970) 619-4122 for details.