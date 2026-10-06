Medical Center Of The Rockies Earns National Quality Honor

Loveland hospital ranks among top-performing medical centers as national recognition continues to grow

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies has earned another national honor for patient care, placing among the country’s top-performing hospitals in Vizient’s 2026 quality rankings.

The Loveland hospital ranked 15th among 225 hospitals in Vizient’s large, specialized complex care medical center category for the 2026 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award.

The ranking adds to several national recognitions Medical Center of the Rockies has received this year.

In August, U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital No. 1 in Northern Colorado and tied it for No. 3 statewide. Medical Center of the Rockies also received high-performing ratings in 11 adult procedures and conditions.

Newsweek recognized the hospital in July as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Specialized Care in cancer, heart, endocrinology, and gastrointestinal care.

Together, the rankings provide Northern Colorado patients with several independent measures of the hospital’s performance in quality, safety and specialized medical care.

“Exceptional care doesn’t happen by chance. It takes an incredible commitment from our entire team to continually improve, innovate and deliver the highest quality of care for every patient, every day,” said Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth’s Northern Region.

Unger credited physicians, nurses and staff with maintaining the standards reflected in the rankings.

Vizient evaluated 1,346 participating hospitals nationwide this year across six areas of patient care: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient-centeredness and variation in care. The organization has conducted its national study annually since 2005.

“Quality and safety improvement is more than an initiative at UCHealth. It’s part of our culture,” said Dr. Annette Vizena, chief quality officer for UCHealth hospitals in Northern Colorado.

Vizena said the health system focuses on evidence-based practices, shared learning and identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.

More information about Medical Center of the Rockies is available through UCHealth, while the complete 2026 list of recognized hospitals is available from Vizient.