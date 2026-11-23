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Winter in the Pacific Northwest is less about deep freezes and more about long stretches of cold, damp, grey weather. From November through March, homes around Seattle and the Eastside rely on their heating systems day after day, often for months without a break. That steady demand makes efficiency and reliability especially important, both for comfort and for monthly energy bills.

Whether your home has a gas furnace, an electric system or a heat pump, a few smart steps can keep you warmer, lower your costs and reduce the chance of a breakdown on the coldest night of the year.

Start With a Fall Tune Up

The best time to service a heating system is before you need it. A professional tune up typically includes checking the burners or heat pump components, testing safety controls, inspecting electrical connections and making sure the system is running as efficiently as it should. Small problems caught in October are far cheaper to fix than an emergency repair in January.

Many homeowners use local HVAC contractors such as Pelican Heating & Air, which serves Issaquah, Kirkland, Seattle, Mercer Island, Newcastle and Redmond and offers furnace and heat pump maintenance, to schedule regular service and keep systems in good shape through the season.

Change Filters Regularly

A clogged air filter forces your system to work harder, raising energy use and wearing out components faster. During the heating season, check the filter monthly and replace it when it looks dirty, typically every one to three months depending on the type of filter, pets and indoor air quality. In the Pacific Northwest, where homes stay closed up during long rainy periods, a clean filter also helps with dust and allergens.

Understand Your Heat Pump

Heat pumps have become increasingly common in the region, and for good reason. The Northwest’s mild winters suit them well. Instead of burning fuel, a heat pump moves heat from the outdoor air into your home, which can make it much more efficient than electric resistance heating.

To get the most from a heat pump, avoid large temperature swings. Setting the thermostat back sharply at night and then turning it up quickly in the morning can trigger backup electric heat, which uses far more energy. Small, steady adjustments work better. Keep the outdoor unit clear of leaves, branches and debris, and make sure moss and fallen needles do not block airflow. If you see ice building up and not clearing, call a technician.

Use Your Thermostat Wisely

A programmable or smart thermostat helps you heat your home when you need it and save energy when you do not. Lowering the temperature a few degrees while you sleep or are away can reduce heating costs. For heat pumps, look for thermostats designed to work with them, so setbacks do not trigger inefficient auxiliary heat.

Seal Drafts and Improve Insulation

Even the best heating system struggles in a drafty home. Check for air leaks around windows, doors, outlets, attic hatches and where pipes or wires enter the house. Weatherstripping and caulking are inexpensive fixes that can make rooms noticeably more comfortable. Adding attic insulation, if your home is under insulated, often pays for itself through lower heating bills.

Heavy curtains and rugs help too, especially in older homes with single pane windows or bare floors.

Manage Moisture

Damp weather is a defining feature of a Northwest winter. Too much indoor humidity can lead to condensation on windows, mould and a clammy feeling that makes a home seem colder than it is. Run bathroom and kitchen exhaust fans, avoid drying laundry indoors without ventilation and consider a dehumidifier in basements or crawl space areas if moisture is a problem. A heating system that circulates air well also helps keep humidity in check.

Prepare for Power Outages

Winter storms in the Pacific Northwest often bring wind, falling trees and power outages. Most modern furnaces and all heat pumps need electricity to run, so an outage can leave a home without heat. Keep warm blankets, flashlights and a battery powered radio on hand. If you use a portable generator, run it outdoors, well away from windows and doors, and never inside a garage. Have a plan for where to go if an outage lasts for several days during a cold snap.

Know When to Repair or Replace

Most furnaces last around 15 to 20 years, and heat pumps somewhat less, depending on use and maintenance. Signs that a system may be near the end of its life include frequent repairs, rising energy bills, uneven heating, unusual noises and short cycling, where the system turns on and off frequently. If your system is aging, it may be worth comparing the cost of ongoing repairs with a high efficiency replacement.

The US Department of Energy explains how heat pumps work and how to choose and operate them efficiently, which can help if you are considering an upgrade.

Stay Safe

Gas furnaces and other fuel burning appliances can produce carbon monoxide if they malfunction. Install carbon monoxide detectors near sleeping areas and on each level of your home, and test them regularly. Keep the area around the furnace clear of boxes and stored items.

A Warm Home All Season

A Pacific Northwest winter can feel long, but a well maintained heating system makes it far more comfortable. Schedule regular service, keep filters clean, use your thermostat wisely and seal up drafts. These simple steps help keep your home warm, your energy bills under control and your system running reliably until spring arrives.