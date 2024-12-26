New Expertise and Expanded Services at Hecker Sports Medicine Elevate Non-Surgical Care in Fort Collins

Fort Collins, CO – Hecker Sports Medicine™, a renowned leader in non-surgical sports medicine, is enhancing its services with the addition of Natasha Forgey, MSN, NP-BC, to their expert team. This expansion allows the clinic to provide even more comprehensive care for musculoskeletal conditions, helping Northern Colorado residents stay active and pain-free.

Natasha Forgey, a highly skilled nurse practitioner, specializes in evaluating and treating joint pain, arthritis, soft-tissue injuries, and other musculoskeletal conditions. Known for her patient-first approach, she collaborates with individuals to create customized treatment plans tailored to their specific needs. Among the cutting-edge therapies she offers is Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, an innovative treatment that harnesses the body’s natural healing abilities to alleviate pain and restore function.

What makes Hecker Sports Medicine stand out is its advanced PRP Plus approach, which combines PRP therapy with leading-edge treatments like TECAR therapy and laser therapy. This integrated method enhances the effectiveness of PRP therapy, delivering long-lasting results for conditions affecting the shoulders, knees, backs, hips, elbows, and more.

“We’re committed to delivering more than just treatments—we’re delivering outcomes,” said Dr. Thomas Hecker, founder of Hecker Sports Medicine. “With Natasha’s expertise and our PRP Plus approach, patients can expect the most advanced, effective, and personalized care available.”

Natasha shares Hecker Sports Medicine’s dedication to patient-centered healing. Her focus on empowering patients to achieve their recovery goals aligns seamlessly with the clinic’s mission to provide compassionate, individualized care that helps people return to their daily lives with confidence.

Explore Advanced, Non-Surgical Care Today

Northern Colorado residents looking for non-surgical solutions for musculoskeletal pain can learn more or schedule an evaluation by visiting www.heckersportsmed.com or calling (970) 631-8877.

About Hecker Sports Medicine™:

Located in Fort Collins, Hecker Sports Medicine™ specializes in non-surgical treatments for joint, tendon, and ligament issues. Combining innovative therapies with a patient-focused philosophy, the clinic offers personalized care to keep residents active and pain-free.