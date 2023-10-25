Newsweek Ranks Two Columbine Health Systems’ Facilities Among Best in Country

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Columbine West and Lemay Ave. ranked No. 2 and No. 4 in Colorado

Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes 2024 highlights the nation’s top 750 nursing homes out of 12,273 analyzed. Of the five skilled nursing homes recognized in the state, both Columbine West Health & Rehab and Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab are part of Columbine Health Systems. The other three locations were in Aurora.

The rankings are based on five data sources: performance data, peer recommendations, management of the COVID-19 situation, resident satisfaction, and accreditations. Newsweek utilized the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data (which earlier this year awarded all four Columbine facilities an overall 5-star rating) to determine the performance of nursing homes. Newsweek also factored in peer recommendations from thousands of medical experts, resident satisfaction for nursing homes based on National Safety Goals from The Joint Commission and Google Scores.

“This award reinforces what I know of our team,” said Columbine West Director of Nursing Jessica Jones. “They go above and beyond to ensure every person is valued and respected and are dedicated to improving the quality of life of every resident while they are in our care.”

“This is a huge honor,” said Lemay Ave. Director of Nursing Jenny Foster. “We have an amazing team of people here who are passionate about providing exceptional service!”

Newsweek introduces the report, stating, “Families across the nation entrust nursing homes with the health and dignity of their loved ones. Finding the right facility is not just about numbers; it’s about ensuring your family member receives the care and attention they deserve.

Columbine’s COO Joel Bitler wholeheartedly agrees and says he’s glad others independently recognize how great their nursing facilities are.

About Columbine Health Systems

Since 1971, Columbine Health Systems has provided quality care for seniors. This has evolved to include a full range of services, including pa@o homes, independent living, assisted living, therapy services, infusion therapy, home care, medical equipment, Centre Pharmacy, Front Range Geriatric Medicine, chaplains, and transporta@on.

About Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Home 2024 100-149 beds

To support families as they consider their opinions, Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Sta@sta to create its third annual ranking of America’s Best Nursing Homes.