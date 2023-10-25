Windsor Street Sweeping Operations to Continue Through November

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Residents are encouraged to help the Town of Windsor Streets by disposing of yard waste properly and keeping streets clear when sweepers are in the area. Compliance with these procedures protects the Cache la Poudre River and other local waterways from pollution and residents from unsafe road conditions.

When decomposing leaves, excess fertilizer, and other trash and debris flow down into storm drains, it increases the amount of excess phosphorous in local water systems. This can result in algae blooms and poor downstream quality. Residents are discouraged from sweeping excess waste into the street as large piles of debris can break the machines. Sweeper clogs can result in expensive repairs, and residents may face a $70 fine in the event of clogged storm drains or ice buildup.

The Town of Windsor is split into 20 different sweeping districts, and each area is swept at least four times a year or on an as-needed basis. The downtown business district is swept regularly during the early morning before businesses open, and areas with larger, mature trees are several times a week during leaf season. Residents can visit the website for an interactive street-sweeping map and schedule.

Street sweeping season typically takes place from April 1 to Nov. 30. If temperatures are above freezing, sweeping may take place from December to March. Items like trash cans, vehicles, and sports equipment are requested to be moved from the street to assist with ease of cleanup.

Windsor Water Utility customers can receive a one-time annual reimbursement of up to $10 for responsible yard waste recycling at local organics disposal facilities (such as A1 Organics or Ewing Landscape Materials) any time during the year. Find the application and rebate guidelines at windsorgov.com/YardWasteRebate.

For more information about the Town of Windsor Streets Division and Street Sweeping, visit windsorgov.com/StreetSweeping.