Nurse Well-Being Conference 2025: Empowering Northern Colorado’s Healthcare Heroes

Northern Colorado nurses are more than just caregivers—they are heroes who perform extraordinary acts daily. To honor and uplift these dedicated professionals, the Industry-Education Nursing Consortium of the Northern Colorado Health Sector Partnership is hosting the Nurse Well-Being Conference 2025 on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at the Aims Community College Welcome Center in Greeley.

Event Details:

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 11, 2025, from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday, February 11, 2025, from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM Location: Aims Community College Welcome Center, 4901 W 20th St, Greeley, CO 80634

Aims Community College Welcome Center, 4901 W 20th St, Greeley, CO 80634 Registration: Tickets are $30 per person, with discounted rates for nursing students and scholarships available. Register here.

What to Expect:

This full-day event is designed to promote self-care and provide tools for nurses to thrive in their personal and professional lives. Attendees will enjoy:

Onsite Wellness Activities: Recharge with therapy dogs, massage chairs, and other relaxation options.

Gain insights and tools to support long-term well-being.

Enjoy a warm breakfast and lunch included with registration.

Enjoy a warm breakfast and lunch included with registration. Inspirational Talks: A lineup of dynamic speakers who bring expertise, compassion, and practical advice.

Keynote Speaker:

LeAnn Thieman, President and Founder of SelfCare for HealthCare and co-author of Chicken Soup for the Nurse’s Soul, will deliver a motivational keynote address to inspire and empower attendees.

Additional Speakers:

Rev. Christopher Watkins Lamb, MDiv: Addressing patient death with compassion and resilience.

Sharing strategies for "Radical Thriving: Creativity in Claiming Self Ownership."

Sharing strategies for “Radical Thriving: Creativity in Claiming Self Ownership.” Cynthia Clark, PhD, RN, ANEF: Fostering civility and community in healthcare settings.

Teaching essential skills for "Crucial Conversations."

Community Support:

The conference is made possible by sponsors who are passionate about supporting the nursing community:

Gold Sponsors: McKee Wellness Foundation, UCHealth

Silver Sponsors: Aims Community College, Banner Health, Columbine Health Systems, TenderCare Pediatrics

Bronze Sponsors: City of Loveland, Front Range Community College, High Plains Library District, University of Northern Colorado

City of Loveland, Front Range Community College, High Plains Library District, University of Northern Colorado Booth Sponsors: American Psychiatric Nurses Association, Centennial Area Health Education Center, Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence

For more information about scholarships or event details, email [email protected]. Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in yourself and connect with fellow nursing professionals.