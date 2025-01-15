Nurse Well-Being Conference 2025: Empowering Northern Colorado’s Healthcare Heroes

Northern Colorado nurses are more than just caregivers—they are heroes who perform extraordinary acts daily. To honor and uplift these dedicated professionals, the Industry-Education Nursing Consortium of the Northern Colorado Health Sector Partnership is hosting the Nurse Well-Being Conference 2025 on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at the Aims Community College Welcome Center in Greeley.
Event Details:
- Date and Time: Tuesday, February 11, 2025, from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM
- Location: Aims Community College Welcome Center, 4901 W 20th St, Greeley, CO 80634
- Registration: Tickets are $30 per person, with discounted rates for nursing students and scholarships available. Register here.
What to Expect:
This full-day event is designed to promote self-care and provide tools for nurses to thrive in their personal and professional lives. Attendees will enjoy:
- Onsite Wellness Activities: Recharge with therapy dogs, massage chairs, and other relaxation options.
- Wellness Resources: Gain insights and tools to support long-term well-being.
- Delicious Meals: Enjoy a warm breakfast and lunch included with registration.
- Inspirational Talks: A lineup of dynamic speakers who bring expertise, compassion, and practical advice.
Keynote Speaker:
LeAnn Thieman, President and Founder of SelfCare for HealthCare and co-author of Chicken Soup for the Nurse’s Soul, will deliver a motivational keynote address to inspire and empower attendees.
Additional Speakers:
- Rev. Christopher Watkins Lamb, MDiv: Addressing patient death with compassion and resilience.
- Emily Glenn, RN, BSN: Sharing strategies for “Radical Thriving: Creativity in Claiming Self Ownership.”
- Cynthia Clark, PhD, RN, ANEF: Fostering civility and community in healthcare settings.
- Julia Gentry Reinink, MBA, MSN, RN, NEA-BC: Teaching essential skills for “Crucial Conversations.”
Community Support:
The conference is made possible by sponsors who are passionate about supporting the nursing community:
- Gold Sponsors: McKee Wellness Foundation, UCHealth
- Silver Sponsors: Aims Community College, Banner Health, Columbine Health Systems, TenderCare Pediatrics
- Bronze Sponsors: City of Loveland, Front Range Community College, High Plains Library District, University of Northern Colorado
- Booth Sponsors: American Psychiatric Nurses Association, Centennial Area Health Education Center, Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence
For more information about scholarships or event details, email [email protected]. Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in yourself and connect with fellow nursing professionals.
