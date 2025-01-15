Larimer County Law Enforcement Seeks Help Locating Most Wanted Suspect

Larimer County authorities are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Andrew John Murillo, who may also go by the name Anthony Murillo. Law enforcement considers him a priority individual, and any information about his whereabouts is crucial.
If you have seen Murillo or know anything about his location, you are urged to take action by contacting the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985. Alternatively, you can reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.
Your tip could make a significant difference in ensuring public safety. Let’s work together to keep our Northern Colorado communities safe.
