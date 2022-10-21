Obesity on the Rise, Banner Health Offers Lasting Solutions

Obesity rates in Colorado are ranked among the lowest in the U.S. but experts warn they are climbing every year. Since 1995, obesity in our state has increased by 128%, and right now, more than 25% of the population is considered obese.

Despite such low numbers in comparison to national averages, local healthcare providers still consider this a concern for our community as obesity can be linked to chronic diseases, cancers, and other health complications. Banner Health has been offering bariatric surgery in Fort Collins since last year and one Loveland woman recently shared how the team at Banner has made a difference in her life.

Elizabeth (Liz) Miguel, 59, of Loveland has been overweight since she was 12. At her highest weight, she was 260 pounds but never considered weight loss surgery until her primary care physician recommended Dr. Samuel Saltz and the team at Banner Fort Collins Weight Loss Center.

“I was not morbidly obese,” she said. “But I have extenuating circumstances like high cholesterol and diabetes which made me a candidate. If my doctor had not suggested I look into it, I never would have thought about it. You see people on TV that are 1,000 pounds, that’s not me.”

After just two weeks post-surgery though, Liz was considered a poster child – her weight was “melting off” and she was able to stop taking high blood pressure medication, insulin, and other prescriptions. “I have already recommended this to several people – basically, if you have never thought about it you might want to consider it. I would have never looked into it, but the difference is amazing.”

Liz worked with Banner on patient financing options and was approved for Curae which allows her to pay her remaining balance in installments. “If money is the only reason you are not doing it, it’s less than a used car payment. For $240 a month for 48 months, you get your health. The rest of your life is worth so much more.”