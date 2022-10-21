The Fort Collins Symphony Performs Thriller, Psycho, and More for Halloween Concert

Guest Appearances by FC Comic Con, FC Ghost Tours, and FC Ghostbusters

The award-winning Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, will perform escape to the dungeon with an evening of spooky music, ghostly stories, and ghoulish surprises. The NEW Halloween-themed Concert will happen at 7 pm on Thursday, October 27 at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center.

The evening will be filled with frightening favorites from Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, The Twilight Zone, Jaws, and Psycho, and classics like Toccata and Fugue in D Minor (from Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde), Danse Macabre (from Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Funeral March of a Marionette (from Alfred Hitchcock Presents). Singers Patty Goble, Nicole Asel, John Lindsey, Kristi Muzzio, and Junyuan Chen will perform Thriller, the Addams Family Theme, and Monster Mash with audience participation. Set to music from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shane Sheridan with Fort Collins Ghost Tours will tell stories about ghosts who haunt Fort Collins. Members of Fort Collins Comic Con will provide ghastly surprises. And finally, who ya gonna call? Fort Collins and Loveland Ghostbusters will be on-hand with the Ectomobile to make sure any mischievous ghosts don’t get out of hand! Audience members are encouraged to wear costumes. Please Note: no weapons permitted.



Details at FCSymphony.org. Tickets are at LCTix.com.

The Escape to the Dungeon concert is sponsored by Fort Collins Comic Con, Fort Collins Ghost Tours, Gary Hixon Designs, Mary & Paul Kopco, Don & Vicki Fogel Mykles, and Trois Coeurs Foundation. Center Stage sponsor is Ken Garff Ford Fort Collins, Fort Collins. The Fort Collins Symphony’s 2022-2023 Season is sponsored by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Dr. David and Alison Dennis, Lyric Theater, National Endowment for the Arts. Dr. Ed Siegel, Dr. Peter Springberg, and Janet Kowall. Media sponsors are KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins and KUNC 91.5 FM Radio NPR.



