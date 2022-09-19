Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Hosting 17th Annual Total Joint Surgery Walk

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) is excited to be hosting its 17th annual Total Joint Surgery Walk. This virtual event will last the entire month of September to celebrate the accomplishments of all patients who have had hip, knee, or ankle joint replacement surgery and are back to moving as they used to.

The Total Joint Surgery Walk is free to participate in, and the first 500 registrants receive a free t-shirt. After the first 500 t-shirts are given out, additional t-shirts will be on sale for $10/each.

Those who wish to register for this event can do so in 30 seconds by going to jointwalk.orthohealth.com. Participants are invited to download the free activity tracking app Strava and will be directed to join the “OCR 2022 Joint Walk Club.”

All registrants will be entered to win OCR swag. Everyone who completes their walk or posts on social media or Strava using the hashtag #OCR2022JointWalk will be entered to win larger participation prizes and grand prizes.

Historically, the Total Joint Surgery Walk was held at OCR’s Fort Collins office. But due to the success of the last two years of a virtual walk and OCR’s six medical campuses along the Front Range of Colorado, this year’s event will also be held virtually, allowing anyone to participate, regardless of where they live.

“As specialists in the medicine of motion, we are enthusiastic for the 17th annual Joint Walk,” said Carli Taylor-Drake, director of marketing & practice development at OCR. “When we transitioned to a virtual event two years ago, it was a decision forced by circumstance. But we came together virtually, and it has continued to be a huge success. The continued overwhelming turnout in celebration and support of each other’s achievements illustrates just how united our incredible community truly is.”

In 2021, the walk garnered 890 total participants, a 33% increase from the year prior. In hosting an all-virtual event for the third year, OCR hopes to continue on this trajectory while including its entire patient base, which spans across state lines.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the entire month of September and will become available for pick up in October.

For more information on OCR and the virtual 17th annual Total Joint Surgery Walk visit jointwalk.orthohealth.com/.