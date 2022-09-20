Learn More About the Risks of Radon in Your Home

While it may not feel like it outside, fall is only a few weeks away. With cooler weather approaching, the City of Fort Collins is encouraging community members to learn more about the risks of radon in their homes. Radon is a colorless, odorless, and naturally occurring gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Radon gas enters homes and other buildings through cracks and openings in basements, crawl spaces, and slabs. Radon levels vary from house to house and have nothing to do with the age, upkeep, or quality of the building; however, Colorado homes are at a greater risk for high radon levels.

Join in September and October at upcoming educational events to learn more.

Event Information:

September 21, (12 p.m. – 1 p.m.) Virtual Event Zoom Link!

September 22, (6 p.m. – 7 p.m.) Virtual Event Zoom Link!

October 1, (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.) In-Person Event: Lyric Cinema: 1209 N College Ave.

Please RSVP.

Free radon kits will be mailed to each participating home

Snacks, refreshments, and free radon test kits will be provided at the in-person event. Plus, a raffle for a $25 VISA gift card, a fun activity for kids, and radon stories shared by a lung cancer survivor, advocate, and caregiver.

For more information on radon and its health impacts, visit fcgov.com/radon.