Apply By September 29 to Serve on a Larimer County Board or Commission

Apply by the September 29 deadline to serve on a Larimer County Board or Commission. Larimer County Boards and Commissions serve an important role and are a vital part of making recommendations to the Board of Larimer County Commissioners on a variety of matters.

There are approximately 12 Boards and Commissions with openings seeking a wide range of experience and expertise, and many GIDs [General Improvement Districts] and PIDs [Public Improvement Districts] with openings, too.

Larimer County Boards and Commissions are comprised of members of our community who bring their experience and expertise to make Larimer County a great place to live, work and raise a family. It’s a great way to be involved in our community.

Apply online at larimer.gov/boards. If online access is not available or you have difficulties, you can also pick up an application at the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office, located in the Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins, 2nd Floor.

Current Board and Commission openings:

Agricultural Advisory Board

Behavioral Health Consumer Advisory Committee

Behavioral Health Policy Council

Behavioral Health Technical Advisory Committee

Board of Adjustment (alternates only)

Extension Advisory Committee

Fair Board

LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee

Parks Advisory Board

Red Feather Lakes Planning Advisory Committee

Rodeo Board

Weld/Larimer Revolving Loan Fund Committee