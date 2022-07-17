Pathways Opens Northern Colorado’s First Standalone, Homelike Inpatient Care Facility

New Facility to Help Meet Surging Demand

Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief, and loss counseling services, will host an open house for its much-anticipated new Inpatient Care Center beginning at 3 pm on July 23, 2022.

The stand-alone, intentionally built Inpatient Care Center will provide high-quality, compassionate hospice care in a homelike setting to patients needing hospital-level treatment. The Inpatient Care Center will offer easy access to the outdoors – including our labyrinth – and features clerestory windows situated just under the ceiling that provide a view of the sky, even for patients in a prone position. It will also further Pathways‘ ability to work with local colleges and universities to educate the next generation of healthcare professionals, including nurses, physicians, social workers, therapists, and counselors.

In addition to providing tours of the new 12-bed facility, the bronze sculpture “Harmony of Hearts” will be unveiled by Loveland-based sculptor Shari Vines.

Capital Campaign to Build the Inpatient Care Center

Pathways‘ $8 million capital campaign is making possible this new, dedicated Inpatient Care Center. Demand for hospice beds continues to outstrip availability, and the population of those 65 and older in Larimer County alone will grow by 140 percent in the next 20 years. The facility is the only standalone one in Northern Colorado – also welcoming patients from the region including the Colorado Eastern Plains, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Each of the rooms is large enough to accommodate groups of visitors and allows up to three family members to stay overnight and utilize a communal kitchen. The previous six-bed hospice center at McKee Medical Center was space limited and, was full one out of every four days in 2020. Patients had to line up in area hospitals while waiting for a hospice bed to become available.

Pathways firmly believes patients need a more homelike setting, where they can receive hospital-level care in a warm, comforting environment surrounded by family and friends.

Read more at: https://pathways-care.org/cap italcampaign

About Pathways

Established in 1978, Pathways is a nonprofit agency providing exceptional hospice care in the last months of life, complete palliative care for those with long-term serious illness, and community-wide grief support for residents of Larimer and Weld counties in northern Colorado. For more information, visit <https://pathways-care.org/> www.pathways-care.org<https:// pathways-care.org/>.

Media Contact:

Nate Lamkin

970-292-1078

nate.lamkin@pathways-care.org