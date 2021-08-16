Self-Scheduling Service for Current Patients Now Available at the Youth Clinic

The Youth Clinic (TYC) has announced the launch of a new online self-scheduling service for Well Care and other office visits for current patients, available at its Loveland and Fort Collins offices.

“At The Youth Clinic, we’re working to ensure families of our existing patients feel their time is well spent with us,” said Larry Mortensen, Executive CEO of The Youth Clinic. “Now, parents, loved ones and guardians can easily self-schedule their child’s Well Care Visit and other common appointments online, to save time inside and outside of the office.”

In addition to offering online self-scheduling, parents can also save time in the future by having a TYC provider familiar with their child through regular Well Care Visits. Well Care Visits allow TYC to partner with parents and their children to discuss their child’s developmental health on a regular basis including:

Diet & Nutrition

Growth & Development

Behavior

Lifestyle Choices

Chronic Health Issues

Immunizations

Mental Health Prevention

Parental Concerns

TYC strives to guide parents and their children into the next stage of development, whether that be emotional, physical, or cognitive. “When you self-schedule an appointment online, your time is well spent. By using our self-scheduling system and taking advantage of Well Care Visits, you can save both time and stress when it comes to keeping your child happy and healthy,” said Mortensen.

The Youth Clinic encourages established patients who have been seen in the last three years to schedule an appointment online at www.youthclinic.com/new-patient-appointment-request.

The Youth Clinic specializes in the treatment of infants, children, and young adults. It has cared for generations of area youth for more than 50 years and takes pride in its role as both partner and resource to parents in the development of their children. The Youth Clinic conveniently offers four office locations on the north and south side of Fort Collins as well as at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and just off I-25 and Harmony Road in Timnath. For more information about the services and care The Youth Clinic provides and to schedule appointments, visit The Youth Clinic website at www.youthclinic.com or call 970-267-9510.