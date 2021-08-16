Involved In An Uber Accident? Here’s What You Can Do As An Injured Rider

Being involved in a car accident is a horrific experience that is more common than you might realize. This is why many people prefer being driven rather than driving a vehicle themselves. However, you cannot completely guarantee your safety on the road, even as a passenger. The following guidelines are going to be crucial if you are ever in such a terrible position.

1- Contact Authorities

The first thing you need to do if you are in this kind of situation on the road is to contact the proper authorities. No matter which country you are in, having the police, as well as the responsible emergency responders on hand, is going to ensure that the injured can be treated as soon as possible. They will also ensure that everyone involved in the accident is going to provide their information so that you can start the necessary steps to getting compensated for the entire ordeal.

2- Assess Injuries

After contacting the authorities, you should start assessing your injuries and if possible, check for others that were in the accident. If someone is critically injured, you should inform the official you are contacting so that they can send in professionals to handle the injury. Remember that even if you do not feel pain at the moment, it does not mean that you are completely fine. When you are in an extremely stressful situation like an accident, your body releases adrenaline into your bloodstream. Adrenaline prevents you from feeling the pain of injuries until your brain is convinced that you are safe. This is why you should have a professional examine you for any kind of physical injury.

3- Note Down Details

If possible, you need to start documenting the details of the accident as soon as possible. Noting down these details on your phone, taking photos of the cars involved in the accidents, the damage caused to your body, and other aspects surrounding the accident is going to give you a stronger case. This is important when you are trying to get compensated for the emotional and physical trauma that you just went through.

4- Contact a Specialized Lawyer

Whether you sustained a physical injury during the accident, lost wages because of it, or if you had emotional trauma, you need to look for a specialized lawyer so that you have the right representation for your case. Attorneys at Custodio & Dubey LLP stress the importance of focusing on regaining your mental and physical well-being and leaving the legal issues to specialized lawyers. This will give you a better chance and will reduce the amount of stress that you are already under.

5- Report Through the App

After getting all the necessary information from the scene, and checking for injuries, you need to report the accident via the app. This notifies the company of what happened, which in turn allows them to contact the responsible insurance representatives. Reporting the accident right away is very important if you do not want the driver or company to contest your compensation claim.

6- Get Documentation

As mentioned above, having details about the accident documented is extremely important, however, even if you are unable to do so yourself, you can still get official documentation of the accident from the police. This is another reason why contacting the authorities is the first step when you are in this situation. You should also have medical documentation signed by the professional who medically examined you afterward. These documents are evidence that your lawyer can use to build a stronger case for you.

7- Tread Carefully When Contacting Uber Insurance Reps

As mentioned above, you need to report the accident to Uber, however, you should still tread very carefully when speaking to their representatives. Like any company out there, Uber wants minimal losses, so if anything you state to their insurance rep exempts them from having to pay you compensation, they will use it against you. To avoid any miscommunication, leave such communications to your lawyer. If they contact you before you get the chance to hire one, you should tell the representative contacting you that you need to talk to your attorney before you give them any statement.

The above-mentioned steps are going to help you figure out what you need to do if you are involved in a road accident as an Uber passenger. Now you have the knowledge needed to ensure that you are ready for any accident on the road. If you use Uber and were in an accident caused by the negligence of your driver or another driver, you do not have to worry about medical expenses, lost wages, or jobs. This information is going to play a crucial part to ensure you get the compensation you deserve.