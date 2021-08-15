Happy Hour — Early Bird Special Reframed?

Angelina Hunter | NorthFortyNews.com

In states and communities where they recognize a large population of retired people, they often address them directly with deals called “Early Bird Specials.”

When first visiting my parents who had moved to Florida, I was amazed to see dinner specials in very fine restaurants at greatly reduced prices. Portions were often either modest or guests were encouraged to split the day’s featured specials at no extra plate charge. Almost every high-end restaurant catered to older adults, often from 3 pm to 5 pm and the choices were endless.

A fun-loving couple who loved dressing up for dinner and didn’t want to bother cooking at home could eat a delicious and carefully prepared meal almost every night of the week while watching their waistline and their wallet.

Locally, while the number of older adults who choose to retire to Northern Colorado is on the rise, I have yet to see an “Early Bird Special.” And many retirees have discretionary funds to dine out.

Enter the Happy Hour! Not just booze!

Just about every restaurant, in addition to reduced beverage costs, offers a Happy Hour Menu. The possibilities abound throughout Northern Colorado but here are some examples in Old Town Fort Collins:

Jax Fish & Oyster Bar, 123 North College

Happy Hour All Day Monday, 3:30 pm to 9 pm, Tuesday through Sunday, 3:30 pm to 5 pm

My Faves: Emersum Oysters $2 each, Baked Lobster Mac $12, House Cut French Fries $4

The Regional, 130 South Mason

Happy Hour All Day Tuesday, 4 pm to 9 pm, Wednesday through Sunday, 4 pm to 6 pm

My Faves: Burger, Beer & a Shot $10!

Austin’s, 100 West Mountain

Happy Hour Monday through Friday, 3 pm to 6 pm

My Faves: Pork Ribs: $1.50 each, Hill Country Salad: $3.95, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes: $3.95

It’s fun dining out! And for the adventurous single or couple, it’s also fun to dine at the bar so that to your left and your right, you might have fresh conversations with people you never would have met otherwise — sometimes, you even make new friends. Conversations over dinner — what could be better?