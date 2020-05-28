Senior Access Points: Aging-related Resources for You and Your Family

Sue Schneider, Larimer County Office of Colorado State University Extension

Senior Access Points (SAP) of Larimer County helps to connect older adults and their families to local aging-related resources. Our user-friendly website (LarimerSeniors.org) helps people get started in finding what they need in what can often be perceived as a confusing web of resources. SAP is led by the Larimer County Extension, the Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities, the Larimer County Office on Aging, and CSU’s Department of Human Development and Family Studies. Collectively, we seek to decrease barriers that individuals face in asking for and receiving help.

While most people prefer to age in place in their homes, not everyone knows where to find the kinds of resources and supports that could allow them to remain at home safely for a longer period of time. When a new issue or crisis surrounding aging arises, older adults and their families are often confused about what is available and where to go. It often takes a crisis for a family to begin their search for resources.

These days, that crisis is COVID-19. Older adults are faced with extra challenges to try to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic. To address those needs and challenges, the Senior Access Points’ website now provides a wide range of COVID-related information, help, and resources. Moreover, the website is continually updated to keep up with the ever-changing news, guidelines, and recommendations regarding the virus.

Some of the helpful topics found on LarimerSeniors.org include rent and utility assistance, behavioral health to help with isolation, online educational and well-being classes, help with growing a garden, avoiding COVID scams, entertainment resources and more.

Senior Access Points works in partnership with the Larimer County Office on Aging (LCOA) that offers no-cost options counseling to assist older adults in identifying resources to meet their needs even during the pandemic (970-498-7740). While Aging Resource Specialists are working remotely, they are still available to help with any questions or concerns and return all phone calls.

We are fortunate to live in a County that offers an abundance of wonderful resources for older adults. Senior Access Points opens the door to knowing about them. For more information, go to LarimerSeniors.org or email us at senioraccesspoints@gmail.com.