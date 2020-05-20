Tips to Strengthen Your Immune System

Dr. Katie Takacs, D. C., D.A.B.C.I

Gateway Natural Medicine & Diagnostic Center

The Covid-19 Pandemic has heightened awareness of what we might be able to do to keep from getting sick. While a number of recommendations exist to prevent the spread of the virus, I’ve had several people reach out to me to inquire what else they can do to support their immune system.

Here are some suggestions:

1. Vitamin D: Research has shown that adequate levels of Vitamin D reduce your risk of getting sick. Spend more time outside or supplement!

2. Vitamin C: Vitamin C has been shown to reduce the risk of infection and can improve immune cell activity which helps fight infections. Supplement with Vitamin C or better yet, increase intake of foods high in Vitamin C including red peppers, kiwis, green peppers, lemons and oranges.

3. Echinacea: Thought to increase the production of white blood cells that help fight infection, it also increases IgG production (antibodies that help fight bacteria and viruses).

4. Elderberry: This berry has antibacterial and antiviral activities. Look up recipes online for making your own syrup!

5. Zinc: Necessary for helping immune cells function properly, it also acts as an antioxidant and is thought to reduce the length of illness.

Additional things you can do to improve and safeguard your health:

1. Exercise regularly: Cardiovascular activity can help clear the lungs of toxins. Exercise also helps reduce stress by reducing the production of stress hormones.

2. Manage your stress: Constant stress has detrimental effects on the immune system and can increase your risk of infection. Find ways to lower your stress levels — take a walk, meditate or listen to soothing music.

3. Get plenty of sleep: Adequate sleep supports immune system function, decreasing your chances of getting sick!

4. Eat lots of veggies: Eating lots of different veggies of varying colors provides a variety of vitamins and minerals.

5. Stay hydrated: Reduce alcohol consumption or avoid it altogether as it can negatively affect your immune system and even lead to dehydration. Drink plenty of water — a good rule of thumb is about half your body weight in ounces.

Following a healthy lifestyle can lessen your risk of infection. However, even with your best efforts, you may still become infected with Covid-19. If you have symptoms or concerns regarding your health, be sure to contact your doctor. And if you experience shortness of breath, call 911 for emergency medical assistance.

Disclaimer: Information on this page is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to substitute for the advice provided by your own physician or another medical professional.

Dr. Katie Takacs is the clinical director of Women’s Health at Gateway Natural Medicine and Diagnostic Center in Berthoud, CO. She believes that through education she can prepare her patients to live their healthiest lives. Dr. Katie believes the moment an individual understands how the body works, they can back take control of their health and their future.

Have any questions about your healthcare options? Reach out to takacskatie@gmail.com