Op Ed: Larimer County Commissioner District 2 Election

Jeff Pace

Fort Collins

All the attention being paid to the upcoming presidential election may lead us to overlook the fact that a local election, like the selection of Larimer County Commissioner, may have as much direct influence on our quality of life. Larimer County has been one of the best-managed counties in the country and, if we want to continue that excellence, we need to elect a commissioner equipped and disposed to do so. I believe Jeff Jensen, Candidate for Larimer County Commissioner District 2, is that person.

Why is the Republican governance of Larimer County unique in Colorado and in the United States and why does it matter? Larimer County is among only 3% of counties in the country, only two in Colorado, with a AAA bond rating, the highest rating possible. This rating is indicative of the superb financial management that has allowed the county to build the Larimer County Loveland Campus and the Alternative Sentencing Unit and to manage a wildfire emergency out of cash reserves. All of this was done without adding expensive debt which could have only been supported by onerous tax increases. Excellence in financial management is just one example of the quality of county governance under the current leadership and why choosing the right person to continue it is so important.

Why is Jeff Jensen the best choice for county commissioner? He knows the county as only a 46 year resident can. He has worked with the current county commissioners for the last eleven years as member and chairman, twice, of the Larimer County Planning Commission. He was instrumental in crafting the Larimer County Comprehensive Plan, the document that guides our future development. He participated in the development of the county budget. He has been actively engaged in county politics and county planning for the last decade, whereas his primary opponent has not. Most importantly, he has the drive, energy, and vision to dedicate himself to preparing our county for the inevitable front range growth while preserving the best qualities or the urban/rural lifestyle that we value so much.

Jeff is endorsed by Steve Johnson, the outgoing District 2 Republican County Commissioner, Sheriff Justin Smith, and many others that recognize what an outstanding Commissioner he will be.

In our highly charged political times, it’s tempting to let partisanship decide our vote, but that should not be the case at all when it comes to county governance. Competence, experience, and vision should be our guides and Jeff Jensen leads his competitors in each of those categories.