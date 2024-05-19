Uchealth and Avs Deliver Playoff Surprise

Colorado Avalanche mascot Bernie teamed up with UCHealth recently to pay tribute to a stroke survivor and lifelong hockey player and fan. They surprised him with a couple tickets to Saturday’s playoff game to celebrate his inspiring journey and his passion for the sport.

A year ago, at the age of 29, Arden Bring suffered a stroke and was rushed to UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins. He survived the stroke, thanks to quick action to get diagnosed and a clot-busting medication, but he suffered severe damage to his vision. He wasn’t sure if he would ever see normally again, let alone ever play hockey again. But much like the Avs, he proved to be a comeback king.

After months of therapy and training, he worked his way back to adult league hockey and what may be his best season yet. On Wednesday night, he was tending goal with some hockey buddies at EPIC Ice Center. That’s when Bernie and a few members of the Avalanche Ice Patrol snuck in to surprise him with the free tickets as well as a signed Alexandar Georgiev jersey.

“Younger people having strokes is possible,” he said. “Be aware. Learn the BE FAST stroke test, and keep an eye on your friends if you can.”

Bring is planning to take his father Saturday to watch the Avs face off with the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. MT for the third game of Round 2 of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver.